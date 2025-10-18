Give us a big "Woof woof" for warm walking weather!

Wag your tails, puppers!! The weekend is "fur"nally here!

And to help usher in some wild weather this weekend, News 5 would like to introduce you to our sweet and cute dog of the day, Riley!

Debra Steele is Riley's human mom, and she told Good Morning Cleveland that Riley is just a baby!

Riley is a 6-month-old Golden Doodle and lives where Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio!

No word if Riley is a Swiftie, though.

And hopefully Riley likes the warmer weather, because it will NOT feel like October today.

Even out the doggie door this morning, it will be noticeably warmer than 24 hours ago with temperatures in the 50s.

By the afternoon, temperatures SOAR into the upper 70s and low 80s. Panting weather!

Be sure to have all the doggie water bowls filled to the brim!

Much of today will be dry, but some howl-ing winds will kick up as the evening rolls in and get even stronger on Sunday.

And get ready for muddy paws on Sunday as rain comes barking back into NEO.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

