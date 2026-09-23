Go get Lamby! The weather is turning drier for dog walks later today!

Plan for soggy doggies across portions of NEO, especially early this morning.

But the muddy paws will improve later today!

Purrrfect to get out with your best humans or toys, like Lamby!

I do not know what it is about Lamp Chomp, but all the doggos love her, including our dog of the day!

Ruff Ruff, Riley!

Her dog mom, Michelle Morgi, sent in this photo to News 5.

Riley is a pittie mix and was adopted from City Dogs!

Based on this picture of Riley, she is living the good life after being rescued!

As for that ruff furcast... we are only hours away from drier weather, but until then, plan for a wet Wednesday, especially until about mid-afternoon.

It will continue to be breezy and cool but should be drier for evening walks!

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