Goldilocks Weather: Not too hot, not too cold! Purfect for dog walking!

What's better than one dog? TWO dogs!

Meet our two dogs of the day, Esther and Toby! What a pawesome pair!

Emma White is their dog momma and she sent in this pupdorable picture of her two furbabies to Good Morning Cleveland.

White told News 5 they are both Shih-Tzu-Bichon Frise mixes and are 6 years old.

These two cuties also love Cleveland! We can agree with you both on that!

Esther and Toby are also a lot like the fairy tale Goldilocks!

They love walks on cool, but not cold days with a light breeze. They are definitely not interested in "ruffing" it!

We have grrreat news for them then in this furcast.

It will be seasonal today with temps in the low to upper 60s, more clouds and a slight NE breeze. Purfection!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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