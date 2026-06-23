Good doggies deserve this good walking weather!

Good morning! Who's a good doggie?!

Well, we know all the doggies are grrreat, but meet a very good girl, named Gwyneth!

Cindy Sundman sent News 5 this cute photo of Gwyneth and told us that she is a golden and Labrador mix.

She is just a baby! She recently turned 1 year old, but she is not a pup of leisure.

Sundman is raising Money for Gweyneth with Canine Companions!

According to Canine Companion's website, as a puppy raiser, Sundman is volunteering to raise a future service dog, helping prepare them for professional training and, ultimately, a lifetime of partnership with a person with a disability.

What a wonderful and worthy cause! We give it two paws up!

And the furcast is also looking good!

It's chilly for summer, but this afternoon will be milder than Monday.

Plan for highs in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

No need to hound anyone indoors today!

It'll be a paw-some afternoon for long strolls, neighborhood sniffaris, and games of fetch.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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