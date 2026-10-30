Grab the doggie sweaters! It will feel like fall again on Friday!

Give me a big 'ol woof woof for Friyay!!

To help usher in our spoooookkky halloweekend furcast, meet Boozer!

Boozer's dog mom, Kaitlin Walsh sent in this cute cuddly pic of her furbaby.

Kaitlin says he LOVES going to doggy day care where he gets to see all of his doggy friends.

You could say he is very pupular!

He also loves walks and playing outside with the kids.

He's 5 and still very much a rambunctious puppy but such a good boy.

There's a rock on the edge of their property that he likes to stand on and be a nosey neighbor. His family calls it his lion king rock!

What a good watch doggie!

Today will be MUCH cooler. Temperatures in the afternoon may not crack 60 degrees, especially closer to the lake. Inland will likely be in the low 60s.

So break out those halloween doggie sweaters, but no need for raincoats. It looks dry all day.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter