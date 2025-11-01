Halloween is not over when it comes to our dog walking forecast!

Halloween might be over on the calendar, but not to Biggie Smalls a.k.a Franklin!

And Biggie Smalls is the purfect costume for Franklin because while he might be small (he only weighs a whopping 9 lbs!), he has a big heart of kindness!

His furmom, Jean Clark, sent Good Morning Cleveland this picture of Franklin and told us he is a 3-year-old Doxiepoo, that’s a mini Dachshund Poodle mix, for those keeping pup.

He was originally from Elgin, SC, but Tallmadge, OH, is his furever home.

And NEO blows South Carolina out of the water....or snow in Franklin's eyes because he paws-itively loves the snow and colder weather! Your season is nearly here, Franklin!

Franklin also has his own Facebook page, and he has begun strategically placing kindness rocks around his favorite walking spots. I told you he had a big heart!

If you want to sniff out his kindness rocks on your own walks today, the weather will be on your side!

A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most folks will stay dry. It will not be nearly as windy either, with temperatures in the 50s!

Have a pawesome first day of November!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

