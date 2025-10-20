Hang onto your hat, Hooligan!

Happy Monday, pup pals! 🌤️🐾

Meet Hooligan — proof that age is just a number when you’ve got this much heart. Evelyn adopted this sweet puggle from Friendship APL in Elyria years ago, and this past May, he celebrated his 15th birthday! 🎉

These days, Hooligan’s favorite hobbies include soaking up the sunshine and strolling through the field out back — just maybe not so much this time of year, though, more on that later! After all, a little fresh air and a wagging tail can turn any day around. He may be a senior citizen, but this good boy still knows how to make every walk feel like an adventure.

As for today’s fur-cast: the rain is moving out, but the wind is sticking around after a wet and windy Sunday.

Temps will stay cool all day, with highs in the mid-50s. A good day for Hooligan to sniff the breeze — and maybe catch a few rays between gusts.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter