Happy Howl-o-ween! Will it be a boo-tiful or frightful day for dog walking?!

Happy Howl-o-ween!

To help usher in the dog walking forecast for this puptacular day, let us introduce you to Marley!

Carol Dawson sent News 5 this adorable picture of Marley and shared that Marley was rescued as a COVID pup from One of A Kind Pets in Akron at 7 years young!

Now, don't let that cute smiling face and small stature of only 10 pounds fool you, she was "bone to be wild" and thinks she is a 90-pound dog!

She can't even go to the dog park because she picks fights with the other dogs!

But just like a Sour Patch Kid, she also has a sweet side and is very loving, I mean, look at that face, how could she not be sweet!?

Our furcast is a little sweet and sour!

The rain chance is MUCH lower than yesterday, but there is still a chance for a stray shower or two, particularly during the afternoon, and again later tonight as lake effect showers increase after sunset.

If you plan to take your pup out for trick or treating, grab the doggie sweaters! It will be blustery and chilly all day.

