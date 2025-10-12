Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities:
Sunday: Savanna
Savanna could be the biggest fan of walks in all of Northeast Ohio. Her proud pup parent, Donnell Parker Sr., told Good Morning Cleveland she loves her early morning walks, then coming back home to watch News 5.
Monday: Chunkerbell
Chunkerbell's owner tells us she loves both warm and cool seasons. She's a pontoon boat captain (not literally) and also loves to be wrapped, like a burrito, to sleep. Best of both worlds!
Tuesday: Tuesday
There's no better day to feature a dog named Tuesday than on a Tuesday! This cutie is a 10-month-old Doberman who loves walks, car rides, other dogs and humans.
Wednesday: Fido & Tiny
This dynamic duo is actually a brother and sister, and they were both adopted from Rescue Village. Their dog momma, Carolyn Bice, told News 5 that they love car rides and shopping!
Thursday: Zoey
Zoey is a 2-year-old Cairn Terrier who loves to take walks and play ball. She is the same breed as Toto from The Wizard of Oz!
Friday: Kluber and Thome
Another duo this week! Kluber and Thome are ready to fetch some fly balls and steal a few hearts. Their dog mom, Rachel Difrancisco, says Kluber is the doodle, and Thome has a white blaze on his face.
Saturday: Annie
Closing up the week, we have Annie! She is a 3-year-old springer spaniel who is incredibly photogenic.
Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.