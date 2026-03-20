Historical ties for this Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — I love it when names have origins. Normandie. Sound familiar? World War 2? D-Day? Spelled very similarly to Normandy.

Normandie was born on June 6th. So Sharon Kennedy named her pup after the battle. They call her Norma for short.

Short name, short dog. Not too short to enjoy the snow, though. Norma enjoyed all the snow this year and is still hoping for one more.

She loves to chase snowballs, jump on them, and "kill" them. 🙂 She entertains the neighbors at Forest Meadows Villas in Medina, and they call her "the snowball dog."

Well, no snow today, but maybe next week?!? Today it's 60s rain and thunder.

Don't forget, when thunder roars, go indoors.

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