HOLY COW, it's going to be hot for dog walks on Friday

If you are in the moooo-d for summer, you're in luck!

But first, meet this cow wrangler, Bentley!

His dog mom, Brandy Kern, told Good Morning Cleveland that Bentley is a farm dog and a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd.

He lives in Ashland on a farm with his buddy Chloe.

He enjoys helping mooove cows, eating yummy treats, and taking long walks around the farm!

Temperatures jump even higher than a dog going for a frisbee today!

Plus, high moo-midity will make it feel even hotter!

Udderly toasty!

It stays dry for hot dog walks, but that changes tomorrow when storms return.

So, don't have a cow if thunder crashes some weekend plans!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter