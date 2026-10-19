Hoodies & shades for your Monday Dog Walking Forecast

Our Dog Walking Forecast takes us to Smithville, where Tracey Clark sent in this photo of her beagles, Willow and Wilson! These two love chasing squirrels and jumping into leaf piles, so this week’s weather is pretty much made for them.

We’ll have chilly mornings near 40, some patchy frost, then bright afternoon sun with highs near 65. Grab the jacket for that first walk of the day, then let Willow and Wilson loose on those leaf piles this afternoon!

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