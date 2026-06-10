Hot diggity dog walks!

CLEVELAND — Happy Wednesday!

It will be another scorcher today.

To help share The Power of 5 dog walking furcast, say hello to this beautiful girl, McKenna!

McKenna's dog mom, Stacy Findish, sent this picture to Good Morning Cleveland and told us McKenna is a German Shepherd and Border Collie mix.

What a smart combo!

McKenna also loves the outdoors!

Hopefully, she loves the heat and humidity while enjoying the outdoors.

After a few morning thundershowers, we will be heating FAST with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thanks to the high humidity, it will feel even hotter!

Make sure your furry friends take it easy outside during the peak of the day's heat.

If you are hot, they are hot!

Keep those tails wagging by finding plenty of shade, fresh water, and opportunities to paws and cool down.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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