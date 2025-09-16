Hot diggity dog! Your dog walking furcast for September 16

Pssst, Piper, give them your best puppy eyes!

Meet our dog of the day, Piper!

Her furmom, Jennifer Granito, sent News 5 this photo and told us she is a 5-year-old border collie mix and is serving some serious pup star energy with those dreamy puppy eyes

Now let's paws and get the barking forecast!

No weather worries out the doggy door this morning.

It will be cool, but for only a brief period of time.

All of Northeast Ohio will warm up quickly shortly after the sun wakes up.

Fall may start in less than a week, but it will feel more like summer again today with highs in the 80s for much of the area.

Away from the lakeshore, it will be a real scorcher with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Don't furget, if you're hot, your pups will likely be panting up a storm in their fur coats, and the hot pavement could be ruff on their puppy toes.

So maybe try to keep those longer walks in the early morning or evening when it’s cooler.

