HOT DOG: From sweaty to stormy for Tuesday's dog walks

Hot diggity dog!

Get ready to pant! It will be another scorcher....but a stormy scorcher.

To help get you ready for your Tuesday, meet Annie!

She is our (hot or weiner) dog of the day, and she is a four-year-old Dachshund!

Annie lives in Twinsburg with her dads, Craig and Alan.

They tell News 5 that Annie loves to go on bike rides with them, especially through Ant Trail in the CVNP.

Whether you are walking, biking, or hiking - be sure to drink lots of water today!

Temperatures will be pawsitively sweaty in the upper 80s!

But keep your ears perked up to listen for thunder.

Storms are also expected, and some storms could get ruff with damaging winds possible.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter