Hot dog walks! Be careful on walks today, it is going to be super steamy

Keep the water bowls extra full today and tomorrow!

It is going to be a HOT start to September, and dog walks should be limited to peak heating hours.

But I am getting ahead of myself! First, let's give a big bark to our dog of the day...Cindabella!

Her dog momma, Cindy Michaeloff, sent in this photo to Good Morning Cleveland. She also told us that Cindabella is a 5-year-old Red Nose Pit Bull and is a gentle giant.

Michaeloff rescued Cindabella from a horrible life, and she turned out to be her best friend and furever family!

Michaeloff said she is so lovable, and she can sing with all her different melodies that come out of her mouth when she is asking for food! A sweet girl with talent!

She also loves to chase bird shadows outside, and any door plans are going to be steamy!

It is going to be a hot and humid afternoon, feeling like the 90s and even low 100s!

Keep your ears perked for thunder too! A few storms will be possible throughout the day.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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