Hot for today's Dog Walking/Swimming Forecast

Today's featured pup comes from Amanda Cooch, and Beckham might be enjoying today's weather more than anyone else in Northeast Ohio!

Beckham is a competitive swimmer and dock diver who lives for warm summer days. With highs pushing the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine today, he'd probably tell you it's the perfect forecast for a splash in the pool. If there's water nearby, chances are Beckham is already there.

When summer fades, Beckham isn't exactly thrilled. His owner says he gets a case of the winter blues when dock diving season ends because the dock is his favorite place to be. Luckily, he has another specialty for the colder months: snuggling. So while he's an athlete in the summer, he's a professional cuddle expert in the winter.

Dog Walking Forecast: Today's warm sunshine earns four paws up! Morning walks will be comfortable with a light breeze, while afternoon temps climb into the 80s. If your dog loves the water as much as Beckham, today is a perfect day for a swim. Just remember plenty of fresh water and a few breaks from the sun during the warmest part of the afternoon. 🐕☀️🏊‍♂️

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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