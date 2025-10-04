Hot, hot, hot! Stay cool walking your puppers this weekend

Today’s pup star is the fur-bulous, Vixen!

Her proud pup parent, Crystal Selzer, told Good Morning Cleveland she is 3 years old and is a lab pitbull mix.

One of her favorite hobbies is watching the bus with his family and running SUPER fast! Go, Vixen, Go!!

Her mom also told us she is as sweet as sugar with a heart of gold and loves kids.

We hope you have a pawsome day, Vixen, and that you love the heat!

HOT DOG! It is going to be a super duper toasty weekend. Stay cool, puppers!

It will cool for the briefest of times, and then we will heat up QUICKLY with highs in the 80s today!

Plan for tons of sun and light winds.

Humans, remember to look before you lock, and do not leave your dogs in the car for a long period of time. It only takes MINUTES to really heat up and become dangerous.

