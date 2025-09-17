Hot (Wiener) Dog! Another warm and dry walk for September 17

Hot diggity (wiener) dog!

This guy may be tiny, but he has made our hearts grow big this morning!

Say "woof woof" to Frankie.

According to his dad, Michael Garrini, Frankie only stands 2 inches off the ground! Snow season must be really ruff for him!

We were also told that Frankie really appreciates an accurate dog walking forecast. Oh boy, no pressure, Frankie!

Thankfully, the forecast is a breeze.

After a cool and sunny morning, it will warm as fast as a dog chases a squirrel!

But speaking of a breeze, a lake breeze is expected to develop for our lakeside communities by the early afternoon.

This breeze will make it a little cooler along the lakeshore (upper 70s to low 80s), and it will be warmer inland with highs in the mid 80s!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

