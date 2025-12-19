Ice and snow possible for Friday's Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! Kate Burke sent us this fantastic photo of Hank, a 4-year-old shepherd mix who loves taking fall walks and chasing squirrels. He never catches them, though. He’s pretty fast, but not that fast! And wants to keep trying!

Today will not be a great day to participate in squirrel chasing, as any glimpse of fall weather on Thursday has been replaced by brutal winter weather on Friday. Temperatures are falling throughout the day after starting at 54 degrees at midnight. It will be 22 by this evening, and feel like single digits with 30+ mph gusts.

Any untreated surfaces with standing water will freeze as temperatures rapidly drop and frequent gusts help chill the water faster. To add to the icy concerns, there will be lake-effect snow showers through this afternoon and evening that could drop 3 inches of snow where squalls persist, mainly in the primary snowbelt. Eastern Ashtabula County is likely to end up being that bullseye.

Make sure to protect the paws and add layers if planning to walk outside, especially as the day goes on.

