It's a happy New Year's Eve and happy Birthday for today's Dog Walking Forecast

It's a new year in more ways than one. Vicki Steimle in Newbury sent in this photo of Lizzy. A 15-year-old King Shepard who was... are you ready for this? Born on New Year's Eve!

Ringing in the new year and celebrating a birthday have to be the best reasons to throw a party. Maybe Lizzy's party is outside. Vicki tells us Lizzy LOVES the snow and cold.

Well, happy birthday, Lizzy, you've got both!

Temps today are starting in the teens with widespread snow. It's the first of 2 clippers today.

The second arrives this afternoon. Most of us get an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow. More east, less west. So walk easy and enjoy the snow!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter