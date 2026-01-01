It's a new year, it's a new dog walking forecast

It's a new year, but the story stays the same...

Cold & snowy.

What's changing, though, is our dog of the day! Let me introduce you to 8-year-old German Shepherd Nimitz.

Interesting name, right? Theresa Caskey says she named her "momma's boy" after Admiral Chester Nimitz.

If you need a quick refresher on US History, Chester Nimitz was a Fleet Admiral in the US Navy during World War 2. He was pivotal in establishing the United States and a Naval powerhouse.

As for our powerhouse forecast, the cold is dominant. We're stuck in the teens all day. The snow that fell yesterday is VERY light and blowable. So walk carefully and limit your time outside with the pups. Layers are key!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

