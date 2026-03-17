It's a 'White' St. Patrick's Day Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy St. Patrick's Day, all of you dog lovers!

It's a RUFF St Pat's, but we aren't breaking any records!

That being said, it's still the coldest St. Patrick's Day in over 40 years, and there will be bursts of lake effect snow.

Layers are key today!

If you're taking your pups to parades or to pick up corned beef, prepare yourself and your pup.

Might need more than what Khloie has on in her photo. Cute. Perfect for most St. Patrick's Days. Not this year.

Kristie Sword will have to bundle her 9-year-old Boston Terrier along with her partner in crime, Axel, and their little girl, Ryleigh.

This is what Kristie said about Khloie:

"She loves to eat, keeps a watchful eye over everyone like a true mama bear, and definitely rules the roost around here. With those big eyes and sweet face, she may look innocent—but make no mistake, this girl runs the house and we wouldn’t have it any other way."

Love it!

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