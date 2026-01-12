Jan. 5-11: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Rob Showalter Denver & Ozzy

Check out these two celebrity pups— Denver and Ozzy. Rob Showalter sent this professionally shot Christmas photo. He says he and his wife are those "crazy people" who take their pets each year. We're here for it, Rob!

We're also here for their "GRIN." Golden Retrievers in Need (GRIN) is right here in Northeast Ohio, and these two pups have been wonderful ambassadors. You can find them at GRIN fundraisers and events OR at Implett Park, where they play with their friends every day!

Tuesday

Courtesy of Jill St. James Max & Remy

Jill St. James sent in Max and Remy. Max was a St. John therapy dog, but retired when he got sick.

Jill says both dogs have given their family so much joy!.

Wednesday

Courtesy of Debby Sission Maverick

Sometimes it's fate, sometimes things just happen. Debby Sisson wasn't looking for a dog when she rescued Maverick.

A coworker was fostering him, and a few photos were the only convincing she needed. The rest is history.

Debby says Maverick is curious, playful, and loves everyone he meets. Well, we love him!

Thursday

Courtesy of Caryl Lecznar Hal & Harper

Is there anything better than two siblings with matching names?!

Hal and Harper were sent in from Caryl Lecznar with the caption, "They would love to be on the Dog Walking Forecast!"

Well, Caryl, we loved putting them on TV!

Two rescued with matching names and matching histories. Caryl rescued them both!

Friday

Courtesy of Linda Sladick Charlene (Charlee)

Meet Charlene. An English Cream Golden from Foxwater Farm in London. Does it get better than puppies in snow?!

Linda Sladick says Charlene goes by Charlee.

Saturday

Courtesy of Doreen Jones Daisy

Doreen Jones sent us this photo of Daisy. Doreen says she loves the snow. She is 11 years old and lives in the snowbelt. Unfortunately, there was no snow in the forecast for Saturday, just rain.

Sunday

Courtesy of Vicki Evans Cleo

Vicki Evans sent in this adorable photo of her pup, Cleo, a 9-year-old poodle who loves his mom, ice cream and cheese!

