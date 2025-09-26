JINX! What to expect while walking your pups on Friday, September 26

JINX! You owe me a Coke.

Just kidding, but I hope I got your attention to meet this beautiful beagle. Say Happy Friday to Jinx!

Anna Taylor sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of her furbaby, Jinx, and said she is a good beagle...until she's not!

Gasp, we can't believe our ears (or should we say...earhounds?!). Jinx looks very innocent to us!

Anna also says that Jinx loves to be outside! Just look at her enjoying the fall leaves!

Jinx is in fur-tunate luck because she will have several opportunities to get outside to trot (or howl) today...and for the next week!

Fog is expected to give way to a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunny and 70s? Talk about purrrfection!

There is a teeny chance for an isolated shower/downpour, but most dogs (and humans, too) will be dry for Friday, the weekend, and into next week!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

