Keep the paw dry with a midday walk today

Today's Dog Walking Forecast goes out to Chelsea, a 17-year-old pup owned by Richard!

Chelsea was keeping a close eye on the forecast this morning, watching Trent to see if rain was on the way. That's important information when you're a dog who absolutely hates getting her feet wet.

The good news is most of today's walks should be okay. A few light showers are around this morning, followed by a mainly dry afternoon with temps climbing into the mid-80s. Just keep an eye on the sky later today, as a few showers could pop up and make your evening walks a little soggy.

As for Chelsea, being 17 years old and "kinda bossy," we're guessing she'll let everyone know exactly when it's time to head back inside when the raindrops show up.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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