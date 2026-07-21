Keep your ears perked for thunder! Strong storms could disrupt dog walks today

Happy Tuesday, good boys and girls!

Meet our dog of the day, adorable Alea!

Her dog mom, Therese, is from Cleveland Heights and sent in this photo of Alea to News 5.

Therese also said, "Alea's my precious seven-year-old Staffordshire Terrier whom I adopted from the Cleveland Kennel a few years back. Alea loves long walks and hasn’t missed one during this heat wave. We walk early in the morning before it gets too hot!"

Thankfully, the heat wave from last week is over, but it will get a bit hotter and more humid today!

Therese added, "Alea loves to dress up for our daily walks, but she certainly won’t be wearing this hoodie! I’m a sixty-year-old single woman; my children are grown, and Alea never thought she’d come home with an old lady like me, but I think it’s the perfect fit!"

We have to agree with you!

She also told Good Morning Cleveland that she is eternally grateful to the Cleveland Kennel for bringing them together! What a puptacular love story!

As for the rest of the furcast, we need all the doggos to keep their ears perked for thunder.

Rounds of rain and storms are expected today. Some of which could get a ruff with damaging winds, hail, or even tornadoes!

When it comes to storms, most doggies trust their instincts and know exactly what to do, so if your pooch is pulling you inside this afternoon or evening - be sure to listen!

When thunder roars, always get indoors.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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