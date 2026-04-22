Keeping a close eye on your Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

Ready for some sun?! Finnian is as well as Melissa.

Apparently, Finnian sneaks off to go pee on her floor when nobody is looking!

Gotta love puppies! They got Finniean on St. Patrick's Day this year.

He's become a big part of the family in the last few weeks. This Bernadoodle likes chasing their kids around and sleeping.

Just don't forget to keep an eye on him!

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