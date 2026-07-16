Limit the long walks today due to hazardous air quality

Happy Belated Birthday, Remi!

This little cutie just turned three!

Her dog mom, Haley Wolfe (great last name for the dog walking forecast), sent in this pupdorable picture to Good Morning Cleveland.

Wolfe also told us that Remi is a pawesome fan of News 5 and watches Tiffany, Mike, and Trent with her mom every morning!! We love to hear it!

Remi is a mini goldendoodle who lives in North Ridgeville.

She loves going on walks on sunny days - but both her mom and dad must be present, or she refuses to walk by lying right in the street!

Unfortunately for today, Remi, her mom, and dad need to keep the potty breaks and walks short!

Air quality is expected to be hazardous today due to wildfire smoke.

It will still be steamy too, but the humidity will drop throughout the day, making it feel more comfortable.

No storms in the furcast for today either... but that will change by tomorrow and the weekend.

Be sure to have your ears perked to listen for any thunder!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter