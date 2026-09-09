Listen for thunder of your sweaty dog walks today

Today's featured pup is Heidi, a 10-month-old cream dachshund owned by Leslie Telich.

Heidi stays busy with her favorite hobbies: gardening, hiding bones, and of course, being adorable. With strong storms expected later today, she may want to get those backyard adventures in early before the thunder starts rolling.

Dog Walking Forecast:

Morning: Warm and dry, great for a walk. ☀️

Afternoon: Hot and humid with temps near 88 and a heat index in the lower 90s. Bring water for both you and your pup. 🥵

Evening: Keep a close eye on the sky. Strong storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and damaging winds. It's best to wrap up outdoor time before storms arrive. ⛈️

Thanks to Leslie for sharing Heidi with us. Good luck finding all those hidden bones today, Heidi! 🦴🐶

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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