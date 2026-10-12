Longer dog walks scheduled for this afternoon, warmer/brighter

Angela Battista from Parma sent in this sweet photo of Jasmine and Gracie Mae. Jasmine, sporting the blue bandana, is 15½ years young, while Gracie Mae is 8. Both are puppy mill mama survivors who clearly landed exactly where they belong.

The girls may want to hit the snooze button a little longer this morning. Drizzle, mist, and fog are making for a soggy start, and nobody likes wet paws before breakfast. But don't worry, the weather turns around in a big way.

By this afternoon, sunshine returns, temps climb into the middle 70s, and it should feel much more like prime dog-walking weather. Jasmine can soak up some sunshine while Gracie Mae leads the neighborhood patrol looking for squirrels, rabbits, and any other suspicious activity.

I'd save the longest walk for this afternoon. Plenty of dry time, comfortable temps, and all the good-sniffing opportunities these two deserving pups can handle.

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