Longest walks ever for your Dog Walking Forecast

Does it get any easier than this?!

Low humidity, filtered sunshine, temps rebounding from the 40s early but only hitting about 70 degrees for a high.

Incredible!

The only thing that could make it better is maybe a friend or a sister.

How about these two sisters?

Vixen and Gunner.

They're both 3, sisters, and Labrador-Pitbull mixes.

Both love to play outside AND love to take each other's toys. (siblings, am I right?!)

Looking good, pups! Now get outside and run off some of that sister energy.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter