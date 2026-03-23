Marching BACK to winter for Monday's Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Tough day for Ferlin.

This one-year-old Boxer Pitbull mix LOVES going on walks.

Well, Ferlin, winter is back, which means today's walk may be a bit shorter. The next couple of days look GREAT, but today's a rough one.

Macey Algarin tells us she adopted Ferlin from the Erie County Humane Society, and he's been hogging the bed ever since.

That's probably perfect for these cold nights!

We'll talk again later this week when the warmth returns.

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