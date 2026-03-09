Marching into Monday's Dog Walking Forecast with sun and warmth

CLEVELAND — Sunday's sun is spilling over into the work week, and the heat is coming with it.

I'm talking near record-heat. Lower 70s today. We'll talk clouds, rain, wind and SNOW, the rest of the week.

But the rest of today; Let's talk Laney!

Nicole from Wadsworth sent us her 9-year-old Golden Retriever.

Gorgeous!

Loves walks, and especially, winter walks. Loves rolling in the snow, too. Not today, Laney. Maybe Thursday morning!

I want to thank Nicole for also saying they listen to NEWS 5 every morning! "She is my 'weather' dog!"

