Marvelous (for some) Monday Dog Walking Forecast

Thank you, Thea, for sending these two sisters in!

Nikki and Cona are 7-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog sisters.

They LOVE walks, snow and temps BELOW 65 degrees.

They're not alone.

Unfortunately, that's not today's forecast. Today is bright, warm, and breezy. No snow in sight! We're talking middle 70s.

The good news? The rest of the week is in the 60s, then 50s, then 40s! Exactly what these pups enjoy!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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