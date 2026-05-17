May 11-May 17: Dog Walking Forecast

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Courtesy of Lori Nickels

Lori Nickels and her dog Daisy start their mornings in North Canton by watching News 5 weather every day.

Then they head out for their morning walk.

They've been doing it since April 26, Daisy's "gotcha day" from the Start County Dog Warden.

One thing we could all agree on is that consistency in weather is OK as long as it's consistently nice.

Tuesday

Courtesy of Brooke Riemenschneider Brooke

Woof woof, Willow!

Brooke Riemenschneider sent News 5 this photo of her doghter and honestly, we’re mutts about her!

We were also told that Willow is a rescue from One of A Kind Pets in Akron.

Willow loves soaking up sunshine and investigating bugs, which makes her costume absolutely paw-fect

If you look at this picture closely, you’ll spot one of Willow’s most fetching features: she has two different eye colors! Very cool!

Wednesday

Courtesy of Susan Plain Finley

Susan Plain sent Finley in from Brunswick.

Finley is a two-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever from Brunswick who loves her walks, especially around Brunswick Lake, where she loves encountering nature.

Thursday

Courtesy of Scott and Dawn Davis Silent

The dog of the day on Thursday was named Silent! This little "Shhhhh"ih Tzu lives with her pawrents, Scott and Dawn Davis.

Silent is a sweet 10-year-old who loves car rides and naps!

She is also a huge fan of Trent Magill and watches News 5 every morning to see if the afternoon will be pawesome for walkies!

Friday

Courtesy of Penny Pinkos Wally Wade

Meet Wally Wade!!

The smiley boy lives with his dog momma, Penny Pinkos, in Cuyahoga Falls.

The reason for his big smile?

He pawsitively loves getting a new toy! He literally smiles with joy!

Saturday

Courtesy of Deboarah Reichert Duglas

Check out this comfurtable cutie!

Our featured pup today is Duglas getting his dose of vitamin D courtesy of Deborah Reichert.

Sunday

Courtesy of Randy & Linda McCoy Bella

Our featured pup today comes from Randy & Linda McCoy.

Bella, their 9-year-old Basset Hound who loves doggy treats and all the grandkids, is more of a thinker than a walker, which explains her look when you ask if she wants to go for a walk.

When she does decide to stroll, she tends to meander rather than march, often stopping to smell the flowers along the way.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter