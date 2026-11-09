Meaningful Monday Dog Walking Forecast

Today’s dog walking forecast comes with a little extra meaning.

Gavin Westfall of Westlake sent us this photo of Knox and his big sister Luna, two very loved members of the Westfall family.

Knox, affectionately nicknamed Pootie, turns 4 in February and recently finished chemotherapy for canine lymphoma. His family knows their time with him may be limited, which makes days like these, and the memories they’re making together, that much more special.

Right there with him is 8-year-old Luna, also known as Jealous June, keeping her little brother company.

For their walk today, Westlake gets the better side of our forecast. More sun breaks through west, highs climb into the lower 50s and the wind settles down some this afternoon. A jacket is still a good idea for the humans, but it should turn into a pretty nice November day for Knox and Luna to get outside and enjoy some fresh air together.

And hopefully seeing these two on TV gives Gavin, 11-year-old Addie and the entire family another happy memory to hold onto.

Knox and Luna, today’s forecast is for you.

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