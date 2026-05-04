Monday Dog Walking Forecast: Fur and ears flapping in the wind

Today is the day.

The day to get outside.

So much sun. So much warmth. So much wind also.

Today's dog of the day is Stormie Mae.

While her name is on par with the rest of the week, Kyleigh and Alex Ramlow tell us Stormie is "ready for the snow and rain to be over!"

Same, Stormie, same.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter