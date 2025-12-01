Monday Dog Walking Forecast: Step easy this morning... it's Icy!

Happy Monday, dog-loving friends... and today’s pup is nothing short of legendary.

Meet Trixie, shared with us by Mary-Kathryn Lorah. Trixie is 18 years old... yes, 18! And absolutely living her best, most pampered life. Adopted at age four, she’s spent the last 14 years proving that senior pups have some of the biggest hearts and the strongest spirits.

They just celebrated her birthday on November 8, and Mary-Kathryn says she watches every Monday on her day off... Which makes today feel extra special. Thanks for spending part of your morning with us and for sharing your amazing girl!

Weather-wise, for your walk with Trixie:

It’s a slick and icy start out there, so take it slow... Senior paws (and human feet!) don’t need any surprise slides. Through the day it stays just cloudy and cool, but tonight? Snow returns, gearing up for another wintry round.

So give Trixie an extra birthday cuddle, step carefully, and enjoy a gentle Monday stroll.

