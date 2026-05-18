Monday's Dog Walking Forecast: HOT!

Heating up today! Might want to get out for the dog walk earlier rather than later today. Not because of storms, but because of the heat!

Today's the hottest day of the year, so far. Pushing 90 degrees this afternoon. So while you're out with the pooch, take those water breaks and try to find some shade when you can.

Or do as Alice does... A nice cold beverage. White Paws after a nice walk. Of course, I'm kidding, alcohol is NOT good on hot days like today.

Kate Costa in Avon Lake sent Alice's photo in.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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