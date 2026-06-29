Monday's Dog Walking Forecast is the first of many hot ones

Rufus has the right idea today: stay on the couch!

When it's this hot, maybe we should all take a lesson from Rufus.

Bill McCourt sent us this photo of his big sweetheart, rescue pup, who loves nothing more than curling up on your lap while relaxing on the sofa. On a day like today, Rufus definitely has the right plan.

High temperatures will climb to 91 degrees this afternoon, but it'll feel closer to 95 with the humidity. It's also the first of six straight days with highs in the 90s, so our four-legged friends will be feeling the heat right along with us.

If your dog needs a walk, keep it short and take them out early this morning or later this evening when temperatures are lower. Hot pavement can burn sensitive paw pads in just minutes, and dogs can overheat much faster than we do.

Bring plenty of water, watch for heavy panting or sluggish behavior, and don't push outdoor play during the hottest part of the day.

Today is a great day to channel your inner Rufus: find a comfy spot, stay cool, and save the adventures for when the sun goes down.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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