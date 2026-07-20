Monday's dog walking/swimming forecast is GREAT

When it's summertime, some dogs chase tennis balls. Olly Hanna? He chases the perfect lounging spot.

Kim Lisy sent us this photo of 6-year-old Olly Hanna from Avon. This rescued Shih Tzu has life figured out.

His favorite way to beat the heat is floating on his very own raft in the pool with mom and dad, Kim and Scott. Talk about living the good life! Olly Hanna has one message for all his fellow furry friends... "Stay cool out there!"

Good advice, because today is the hottest day of the week.

Expect sunshine this morning with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s this afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase later in the day, and you may notice a little lingering smoky haze in the sky. Air quality is much improved compared to recent days, though, making today a great day for a walk.

Just like Olly Hanna, don't forget to cool off after your adventure. Whether it's a kiddie pool, a sprinkler, or your own floating raft, every pup deserves a little splash of summer.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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