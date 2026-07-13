More heat for Monday's dog walking forecast

It's a new day, it's a new week, Happy Monday!

Today starts a lengthy, hot and humid stretch across our area, which could impact when and how long you're out walking with your furry friends.

Maria Martinez sent us this photo of Maizie. She is only 14 weeks old, so she hasn't perfected walking on a leash yet, according to Martinez. She also says Maizie likes to go outside and bite and pull on the leash.

The photo shows Maizie enjoying the grass, which will be a much better surface than concrete or asphalt.

Grass temps won't be much higher than air temps, but asphalt temps can reach 120 or higher during the afternoon.

There is also some wildfire smoke in the air, making the sky look a bit grayer than usual, but it will not affect air quality.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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