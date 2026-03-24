Much brighter Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Check out this "old pup" just trying to soak up some sun! Let me introduce you to Trigger.

Or Trig. Or Trig B. Not sure where Trig B came from, but it has a nice ring to it!

Sort of like hearing a forecast that has a ton of sun in it.

Sounds good to me. Today, sunny! Chilly but so much brighter.

Perfect for Trig and Scott Smith's grandsons to play in.

He says they're seven now and are great companions.

When Triggy isn't playing with the grandsons, he enjoys cuddles, treats, and watching/barking at the Amazon drivers from the front window.

Sounds like a great life!

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