Muddy paws: Dodging rain and storms for dog walks today!

Hello Tuesday!

Not only is today Tuesday, but believe it or not, that's our dog of the day's name! Talk about a paws-itively perfect coincidence.

Meet sweet Tuesday!

Teresa and Charlie Franck sent News 5 this photo of Tuesday, a 10-month-old Doberman.

She loves walks, car rides, other dogs, and humans.

She especially loves her family, like Velcro!

Her family hopes that everyone who sees her on Tuesday will have a joyous day, as she brings so much joy to their lives.

Pet parents should be aware that muddy and wet paws are likely today. Rain is trotting back into the area, and it could be ruff at times.

Rain could be heavy at times and even lead to localized flooding.

Tuesday's ears are not just for style, but also helpful for listening for thunder!

Remember: When thunder roars, get indoors.

On and off rain is expected throughout the day, with steady temperatures around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

