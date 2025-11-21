MUDDY PAWS FOR SOME: Frankly, you need to see our dog of the day!

Feast your eyes on, FRANK!

He is pawsitively rocking that orange sweater, and we're pretty sure he knows it!

Kelly Alonso is Frank's dog momma, and she submitted this "furtastic foto" to News 5 Cleveland, and we are BIG fans!

She also told us that Frank lives in Lakewood, and he is a 4-year-old Frug. That is not a typo!

We have learned that a frug is a French bulldog pug mix! Fun!

And while we love Frank's sweatshirt, he may want to trade it in for a rain jacket today.

Morning potty breaks look dry, but rain chances ramp up by the afternoon - especially along and south of US 30/south of Akron.

Frank's house in Lakewood and other dogs farther north have a lower chance of seeing rain today than the puppers in the southern half of our viewing area.

Showers will be light and will be more of a nuisance than anything else. Temperatures will be fairly mild, too, with highs in the 50s.

Have a great Friday, furfriends!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

