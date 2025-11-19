Dog Walking Forecast: Muddy puppy paws today

Happy Wednesday, dog lovers!

Today’s pup is bringing the golden energy!

Bonnie Sweebe sent us this gorgeous shot of Kaia, her incredibly photogenic 2-year-old golden retriever who is still operating at full “puppy power.” Kaia recently headed to Szalay’s Farm & Market in Peninsula for a walk and a little distractions training... which, let’s be honest, for a mischievous golden is probably just code for “try not to steal produce or eat a decorative gourd.”

Bonnie says Kaia is happy, energetic, and full of just the right amount of trouble. Classic golden behavior.

As for your walk today? Pretty smooth on the CVNP trails near Peninsula! We’ve got a cloudy, calm, and cool day ahead with temps in the mid-40s.

A perfect day for Kaia and all our playful pups to sniff, wander, and cause just a little mischief. 🐶💛

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

