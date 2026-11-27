Dog Walking Forecast: Rain, not Snow

Meet Snow the Great Pyrenees!

Kaylee Sypolt from Green sent in this photo, and despite Snow’s name, there’s nothing snowy about today’s forecast.

It’s a soaked start with rain and temps eventually climbing into the lower 40s. The good news for Snow? Some dry time works in this afternoon, giving us a much better window for that walk.

Just keep a towel by the door. Those paws may still find a puddle or two!

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