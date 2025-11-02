Oct. 27-Nov.2: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Monday

Kim Skrout

Meet this doggy duo who made sure our week started off on the right paw! Allie is a black lab who is 11, and Leia is a 13-year-old yellow lab mix. These two have been inseparable since day one.

Tuesday

James Johnson

This 9-month-old mini dachshund named Watson is a fashion icon. Watson's furdad says he is full of puppy energy and tends to shred all of his toys by ripping the stuffing out.

Wednesday

Mitch Hegedusic

Mitch Hegedusic proudly sent News 5 this photo of his granddogs Bella and Tilly! He said these two were rescued and are so spoiled and so loved.

Thursday

Kelly Alexander

Chase is a 5-year-old German Shepherd who lives up to his name! His furmom, Kelly Alexander, said Chase was a gift from her son, and he loves to play, ride in a car with his dad, Bruce, and, of course, go on walks.

Friday

Carol Dawson

Meet Marley! She was rescued as a COVID pup from One of A Kind Pets in Akron, and while it appears she's only 10 pounds, she thinks she's a 90-pound dog.

Saturday

Jean Clark

On Saturday, we were graced with Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Franklin), a 3-year-old Doxiepoo! He has his own Facebook page and has begun strategically placing kindness rocks around his favorite walking spots.

Sunday

Christy Alexee

This is Finn! While he may look like a Mini Aussie, he's actually a soccer star, as his furmom, Christy Alexee, says he cannot go anywhere without his soccer ball. Finn loves to take a dip in the Grand River and go for walks.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.