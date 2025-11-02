Oct. 27-Nov.2: Here is this week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery!

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.
Monday
Meet this doggy duo who made sure our week started off on the right paw! Allie is a black lab who is 11, and Leia is a 13-year-old yellow lab mix. These two have been inseparable since day one.
Tuesday
This 9-month-old mini dachshund named Watson is a fashion icon. Watson's furdad says he is full of puppy energy and tends to shred all of his toys by ripping the stuffing out.
Wednesday
Mitch Hegedusic proudly sent News 5 this photo of his granddogs Bella and Tilly! He said these two were rescued and are so spoiled and so loved.
Thursday
Chase is a 5-year-old German Shepherd who lives up to his name! His furmom, Kelly Alexander, said Chase was a gift from her son, and he loves to play, ride in a car with his dad, Bruce, and, of course, go on walks.
Friday
Meet Marley! She was rescued as a COVID pup from One of A Kind Pets in Akron, and while it appears she's only 10 pounds, she thinks she's a 90-pound dog.
Saturday
On Saturday, we were graced with Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Franklin), a 3-year-old Doxiepoo! He has his own Facebook page and has begun strategically placing kindness rocks around his favorite walking spots.
Sunday
This is Finn! While he may look like a Mini Aussie, he's actually a soccer star, as his furmom, Christy Alexee, says he cannot go anywhere without his soccer ball. Finn loves to take a dip in the Grand River and go for walks.
Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.