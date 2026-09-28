October Baseball and Dog Walking Weather

Lauren and Mike Jirousek sent in this photo of Kipnis, a 15-year-old pup from Brecksville. With the Guardians making another playoff run, they thought it was only fitting to get Kipnis some TV time, too! We love a good Cleveland baseball connection.

As for today's walks, Kipnis picked a pretty good weather day. You may not need the sunglasses right away in Brecksville with clouds hanging around this morning, but the weather stays comfortable with temps around 70 this afternoon. A light jacket will feel good early, especially if you're out for the first walk of the day.

The best walking weather comes later Tuesday and Wednesday when sunshine takes over and temps warm into the 70s. Plenty of chances for Kipnis to enjoy a leisurely playoff-season stroll.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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